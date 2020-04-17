Hollywood

'Will Smith 'raped' me as a child, Michael Jackson set it up': Orlando Brown

'That's So Raven' actor Orlando Brown has accused Will Smith of raping him as a kid and even claimed that Michael Jackson had set him up.

'That's So Raven' actor Orlando Brown has accused Will Smith of raping him as a kid and even claimed that Michael Jackson had set him up. In a viral video, he said, "you raped me as a kid and you raped all of my kids."

Orlando Brown, who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, has now claimed that Will Smith raped him as a child. In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet, Orlando also claimed that it was Michael Jackson who had set him up. He is seen hurling abuses at Will while holding a knife in his hand. In the extremely disturbing video, Orlando is heard saying, "He [Will Smith] is crazy, like speaking the truth, what are you talking about? You raped me when I was a child. You raped me when I was a child and raped all my children and are you still trying to get away with it? What are you talking about? I'm sitting right here. Every time I see you I wanna slash your neck."

Orlando Brown, who claims to be the youngest son of Michael Jackson, earlier claimed that Will Smith is his biological father. In the expletive-ridden rant he further adds, "The Bible says honor your father and mother and I didn't kill you for that reason. Never go to a TV show to act like I'm the rapist, when you raped me."

The former Disney star had recently made some bizarre claims about talk show host Nick Canon. However, instead of lashing out at Orlando Brown, Nick Canon had taken to his Instagram to address the former's mental issues.

Here's how Nick reacted to the reports:

When I first saw this I thought it was fucking hilarious!!!! ð¤£ðð¦ððð But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation,I figured what a great opportunity for a âteachable momentâ! First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I donât really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was fucking brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on âThats So Ravenâ. But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help. So I donât know if there are any real leaders or solid individuals in this young manâs life but letâs embrace him and tighten him up so he doesnât become another lost victim to these hollywood circumstances. I indeed believe this brother has the God given talent to be on Wildnout but this definitely ainât the way to audition, this actually hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with various other young gifted performers we grew up loving, to just dwindle away after these corporations made their billions off of them. Now due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given , instead of the help they actually need. All while we sit back and just laugh... The most irresponsible parties involved in all of this is our media, specifically the âculturally consciousâ. For us to continue to post slander and tear one another down for click bait to make these white supremacy propagated platforms more money is asinine and deplorable. These cannibalistic tactics only destroy âUsâ. Really, in post like this, who wins??? We might chuckle, joke, pass the gossip on through our low frequency vibrations but does it truly make you feel good??? Especially knowing that there are higher powers looking down at you. So I hold @iheartradio @complex @worldstar accountable!...

Brown has been in the news over the past few years, for getting in trouble with the law. Orlando Brown had also appeared on the Dr. Phil show in 2018 and accepted that he suffers from addiction.

