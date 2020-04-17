'Will Smith 'raped' me as a child, Michael Jackson set it up': Orlando Brown

'That's So Raven' actor Orlando Brown has accused Will Smith of raping him as a kid and even claimed that Michael Jackson had set him up. In a viral video, he said, "you raped me as a kid and you raped all of my kids."

Orlando Brown, who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, has now claimed that Will Smith raped him as a child. In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet, Orlando also claimed that it was Michael Jackson who had set him up. He is seen hurling abuses at Will while holding a knife in his hand. In the extremely disturbing video, Orlando is heard saying, "He [Will Smith] is crazy, like speaking the truth, what are you talking about? You raped me when I was a child. You raped me when I was a child and raped all my children and are you still trying to get away with it? What are you talking about? I'm sitting right here. Every time I see you I wanna slash your neck."

Orlando Brown, who claims to be the youngest son of Michael Jackson, earlier claimed that Will Smith is his biological father. In the expletive-ridden rant he further adds, "The Bible says honor your father and mother and I didn't kill you for that reason. Never go to a TV show to act like I'm the rapist, when you raped me."

The former Disney star had recently made some bizarre claims about talk show host Nick Canon. However, instead of lashing out at Orlando Brown, Nick Canon had taken to his Instagram to address the former's mental issues.

Here's how Nick reacted to the reports: