Will he ever recover? Mariah Carey's son sneaks up on Ryan Reynolds wearing a 'Deadpool' mask

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who is the master of social media banter, was recently caught off-guard by a mini version from his own superhero stint. In an Instagram post, American singer Mariah Carey shared a rib-tickling incident with her twinsMonroe and Moroccan (Rocky).

Carey and her kids can be seen posing alongside Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively. In the picture, Rocky can be seen wearing a Deadpool mask. Mariah captioned the image as, “Rocky snuck up on an unsuspecting couple wearing a Deadpool mask," Carey captioned the photo. "Will they ever recover?”

Ryan later comment on the post, saying: "Whoa. My vision board became a photo."