'Will & Grace' star Shelley Morrison dies at 83

Los Angeles: "Will & Grace" actress Shelley Morrison has passed away at the age of 83.

Morrison's husband, Walter Dominguez, shared a statement about the demise of his wife, reports eonline.com.

"(Shelley) passed in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from heart failure, after a brief illness. Shelley had recently celebrated her 83rd birthday," Dominguez said in the statement.

The star was best known for her role as Rosario Salazar on "Will & Grace". She appeared in the popular television series' original run. Morrison was only slated to appear in the show for one episode, but her chemistry with Megan Mullally was great. The late actress ended up starring in over 60 episodes during its initial eight-season run.

"Shelley's greatest pride as an actress was in playing the indomitable Rosario, in a comedy series that furthered the cause of social equity and fairness for LGBTQ people," Dominguez said, adding: "She also took pride in portraying a strong, loving yet feisty Latina character. She believed that the best way to change hearts and minds was through comedy."

Taking to social media, "Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes shared his condolences.

"Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our 'Will & Grace' family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her husband, Walter and her entire family," he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Hayes' partner, Scott Icenogle, who also composes and produces music for "Will & Grace", said: "So sad to hear of this news. Shelley Morrison was a beloved member of the 'Will & Grace' family. She will be sorely missed."

"American Horror Story" star Adina Porter shared: "RIP Shelley Morrison. Thoughts and prayers to her family & friends. Such a long career. A true 'working actor'. She will be missed."

Actress Debra Messing also remembered the 83-year-old star.

"Oh, Shelley... what a loss. Our dear Rosario has passed on. Shelley had a career that spanned decades, but she will always be our dear Rosie," Messing captioned her Instagram post, alongside a video of Morrison.