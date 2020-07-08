'Will f*** Amber Heard's burnt corpse': Johnny Depp's text message to Avengers actor Paul Bettany

Johnny Depp's libel trial against The Sun on Wednesday revealed texts between the actor and his friend Paul Bettany, the actor who played Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sasha Wass QC, barrister for News Group Newspapers (NGN), read out texts between the two actors in June 2013, when Depp and Amber Heard were dating.

"I just thought of a way for us to make a lot of money! I know you already have a lot of money but I mean A LOT of money and with very little effort," read the text message sent by Bettany.

"First of, all we buy Amber a pet beaver and then we take pictures of you shaving said beaver.

"All that’s left is to do is to create a website with the domain name “Johnny Depp shaves Amber Heard’s beaver” and then we sell advertising space like f***ing crazy!!!

"Clearly there are many spin offs – you could poke, stroke, punch, etc."

Wass then questioned Depp if that was 'respectful way' of talking about Heard, to which the Pirates of the Caribbean actor replied: "It’s not the most respectful way of speaking about Ms Heard. They had their difference and didn’t like each other very much."

Wass then began to read more messages that were sent later in the year.

Read the alleged conversation between Bettany and Depp below:

Bettany: I’m not sure we should burn Amber. She is delightful company and pleasing on the eye. We could of course do the English course of action and perform a drowning test. Thoughts? You have a swimming pool.

Depp: Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.

Bettany: My thoughts entirely. Let’s be certain before we pronounce her a witch.

Depp is suing NGN for a column that was published in The Sun in April 2018. The column referred to Depp as a 'wife beater'.

The 57-year-old has denied all charges of abusing Amber Heard. The couple, however, split in 2016.