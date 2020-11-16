Will 'Black Panther 2' use late actor Chadwick Boseman's digital double? Details inside

Los Angeles: "Black Panther" executive producer Victoria Alonso has revealed that the team has no plans to use a digital double for actor Chadwick Boseman in the sequel to the 2018 Marvel Studios' blockbuster.

Boseman, who played the titular superhero in the Ryan Coogler-directed movie, passed away in August at age 43 from colon cancer.

In an interview with the Argentine newspaper Clarin, Alonso debunked the reports that the makers were considering Boseman's digital appearance in the sequel.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we're taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest," Alonso said.