Wicked! 'Harry Potter' stars Emma Watson, Tom Felton reunite, wish Merry Christmas to fans

London [UK]: Harry Potter fans all around the world were bestowed with a pleasant pre-Christmas gift when Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matt Lewis got together in London for a meetup and posted about it on Instagram.

A group photograph of the former 'Harry Potter' stars was first uploaded on Instagram by Felton who played the role of Draco Malfoy. The picture was again posted on the social media platform in black and white by Emma Watson, with the caption "Merry Christmas from us".