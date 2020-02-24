'Why don't you unblock me?': Cara Delevingne reacts after Justin Bieber ranks her as least favourite among wife Hailey's friends

Washington D.C.: Model Cara Delevingne took a shot back at singer Justin Bieber after he said that she was the least favourite friend of his wife Hailey Baldwin, in a recent talk show.

The reaction from the model came after 'Baby' singer was asked personal questions as a part of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' show's segment -- "Spill Your Guts."

The host of the show asked him to rank his wife's friends from favourite to least favourite between Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Cara Delevingne.

As per the segment orders, if the question is denied, the 25-year-old singer would have to eat bull penis.