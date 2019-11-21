Why does Ariana Grande want an ambulance on standby at Grammy 2020?

"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow," Grande explained in an Instagram Story. "I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight." Of course, her fans were understanding, and seeing as her health is the utmost priority, Ariana is focusing on getting back to 100 per cent. Luckily for her, the Grammys aren't for a few more months, so she should hopefully be on the mend by then.

Sickness or not, Ariana didn't forget to thank her collaborators and fans via social media after her awards announcements.

"Hello I had to share this here as well I'm sorry. thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and I created in just a few weeks together," she wrote alongside a screenshot of her nominations.

"The acknowledgement is truly more than enough on its own for me and my heart. thank u. pls allow me to bring literally all of my friends who worked on it to sit around me so they can make sure my heart is still beating lmao. so much love and gratitude. also also !!!! I have to say congratulations to all of my other friends that have been nominated this year for their brilliant work as well! I can't wait to celebrate everyone together."