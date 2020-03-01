Why are Hollywood movies gaining popularity in India?

Trade expert Taran Adarsh states Hollywood films are no longer the second choice for viewers. “These days, Hollywood movies have got a good penetration in the Indian market and are being distributed on a large scale.

At times, they are dubbed in regional languages for easy acceptability of the audience here. The production value of their films, scripts and casting is always up to the mark,” he adds.

On the enormous response that Hollywood movies have been receiving in the Indian market over the last few years, Manish Dutt, MD of VR Films and Studios, says, “India is a small territory for Hollywood and we buy the distribution rights which doesn’t include the making cost of the film. So, even if you spend a good amount of money for the P&A, then also it’s win-win for us.”

Komal Nahta, eminent trade analyst and Editor Film Information and TV personality says, “The dubbing standards are so good that there’s not much difference between these and Hindi films.

Even the dubbed versions do phenomenal business. Of course, the faces of the actors are different, but over a period of time, the young generation is aware of these Hollywood stars.”

Murlidhar Tilwani of Impossible Films, top Hollywood film distributor in India opines, “It is the large budget presentation of Hollywood films that give it an edge over Indian films. Now with the advent of films like Baahubali we are also getting close to achieve the Hollywood standards.

Their superhero films of Marvel comics are a large selling product and they always do well in India especially in the Southern territories. Hollywood can’t beat the large scale distribution of Hindi films but, yes recently Hollywood cinema has made it count on a large scale.”