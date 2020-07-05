Who is Kanye West - all you need to know about the rapper who's running for US presidential elections 2020

American Rapper Kanye West has announced that he is running for the office of President this year. The multiple Grammy winner took to social media on country's 244th Independence Day (July 4) to share the news.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!" West wrote on Twitter using a hashtag #2020VISION.

If he were to launch a campaign for the upcoming elections on November 3, West will go up against President Donald Trump, of whom he has been a vocal supporter, and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Here's all you need to know about Kanye West:

Kanye Omari West, the 43-year-old-rapper, who has 21 Grammy Awards to his name, made headlines in the entertainment industry in a very short time. The self-proclaimed genius is a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. West's net worth is estimated to be $1.3 billion which makes him hip-hop’s second billionaire after Jay-Z, reports Forbes.

He is married to 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian and they are proud parents of four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Chicago, who’s two years old, was born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five, while, Psalm is the couple’s second son after Saint.

The Chicago-native broke new ground in 2015 when he delved into the worlds of fashion and sneakers with his label 'Yeezy'. Now, he is also trying to expand his brand into the world of cosmetics and fragrances. According to TMZ, as per new legal documents, the 43-year-old rapper's company recently filed for a 'Yeezy' trademark to cover a plethora of beauty and skincare products.

Rapper Kanye West's Yeezy has recently finalized 10-year partnership deal with Gap for undisclosed terms. The deal, which can be revisited and renewed after five years, is anticipated to generate some 1 billion USD in annual sales for the Gap brand that had already seen a global revenue figure of 4.6 billion USD last year.