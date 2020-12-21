Who is Dalton Gomez? Meet Ariana Grande's fiancé who featured in 'Stuck with U' music video

American pop star Ariana Grande has announced her engagement on Instagram to realtor Dalton Gomez by sharing a photograph of a diamond ring he gave her. The couple has been dating for nearly a year.

The 26-year-old posted four photographs in all. Besides a close-up of the oval stone, apparently set on a platinum ring, she also shared three mushy images of the duo, who were reportedly dating since the start of the year.

"Forever n then some," she wrote as caption with the pictures on her verified Instagram account.