Who is Dalton Gomez? Meet Ariana Grande's fiancé who featured in 'Stuck with U' music video

American pop star Ariana Grande has announced her engagement on Instagram to realtor Dalton Gomez by sharing a photograph of a diamond ring he gave her. The couple has been dating for nearly a year.
The 26-year-old posted four photographs in all. Besides a close-up of the oval stone, apparently set on a platinum ring, she also shared three mushy images of the duo, who were reportedly dating since the start of the year.
"Forever n then some," she wrote as caption with the pictures on her verified Instagram account.
Among the first to celebrate the news was Ariana's mother, Joan. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after!" tweeted Joan.
Who is Dalton Gomez?
According to a report by PEOPLE magazine, Dalton and Ariana were first spotted by TMZ when the former kissed the singer in a Northridge, California, bar in February.
Gomez is a native of Southern California and works as an agent at Aaron Kirkman Group a luxury real-estate company that works with high-profile clients.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two are quarantining together.
The couple made their relationship official in May 2020, when Grande appeared with Justin Bieber in the music video "Stuck with U".
"We're very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do. We've had a really great time working on this and we're so excited for you to hear it," Ariana had said prior to the song's release.
Ariana previously dated rapper Mac Miller, but ended her relationship in May 2018, the same month, she began dating actor and comedian Pete Davidson. She even went on to announce her engagement to the latter in June the same year.
In September 2018, Mac Miller died due to an accidental drug overdose. A month later, Grande called off her engagement to Davidson.