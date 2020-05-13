When TV series 'The Dead Zone' predicted the spread of 'a virus from China' in 2003

After 'Contagion' and 'My Secret Terrius' that indirectly predicted coronavirus long ago onscreen, the recent addition to the list is American/Canadian TV series 'The Dead Zone'. It is a science fiction drama starring Anthony Michael Hall as Johnny Smith, who discovers he has developed psychic abilities after a coma. The show that aired six seasons is based on characters from Stephen King's 1979 novel of the same name.

The second season’s 14th episode titled ‘Plague’ takes the audience to witness the exact chain of events as seen during the ongoing crisis. The protagonist Johnny Smith has a vision of school children becoming extremely ill after they are infected by a mysterious virus. He teams up with the town sheriff and proposes a lockdown of the school building, since those exposed need to be quarantined.

The interesting part however is when the health inspector, while investigation suggests that the virus came from China. He also asks one of the patients if she came in contact with an animal. Besides that, the episode also states the use of masks and hazmat suits to prevent the virus for those working on the front line. Furthermore, Smith also suggests the use of anti-malaria drug Chloroquine, which was distributed by India to US and Brazil to fight the COVID-19 battle.