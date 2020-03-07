When 'Suicide Squad' star Jared Letto 'nearly died' during a rock climbing session

Washington D.C.: Hollywood actor Jared Letto shared an incident on Twitter about a close shave with death.
The 'Suicide Squad' star "nearly died" during a rock climbing session with professional rock climber Alex Hannod, reported Fox News.
The 48-year-old tweeted a picture of himself hanging 600 feet up on a mountain wall along with another image of his climbing rope that nearly snapped after getting cut by a rock.
The caption of the bone-chilling snapshots read: "Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below."
According to Fox News, the actor also shared a small clip of himself freaking out and cursing while clenching the damaged cord.
