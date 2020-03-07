When 'Suicide Squad' star Jared Letto 'nearly died' during a rock climbing session

The caption of the bone-chilling snapshots read: "Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below."

According to Fox News, the actor also shared a small clip of himself freaking out and cursing while clenching the damaged cord.