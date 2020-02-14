When Salma Hayek spilled water all over Eminem at Oscars 2020

Washington D.C.: American film actress Salma Hayek, who met Eminem at the 92nd Academy Awards, said that her meeting with the rapper was less than flattering, and the story had a happy ending after she mistakenly spilled water all over him backstage.

The 'Drunk Parents' actor shared the moment in an Instagram post and wrote, "In these pictures, it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk on stage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him."