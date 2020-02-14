When Salma Hayek spilled water all over Eminem at Oscars 2020

Hollywood

Washington D.C.: American film actress Salma Hayek, who met Eminem at the 92nd Academy Awards, said that her meeting with the rapper was less than flattering, and the story had a happy ending after she mistakenly spilled water all over him backstage.

The 'Drunk Parents' actor shared the moment in an Instagram post and wrote, "In these pictures, it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk on stage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him."

In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him. If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said âNice to meet you Eminem- Iâm a HUGE fan!â because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him... and then I read this [swipe right] in @rollingstone. Eminem youâre the greatest!!! If you want to read the entire article with #Eminem please see my link in bio. En estas imÃ¡genes podrÃ­a parecer que Eminem y yo somos mejores amigos, pero lo que realmente sucediÃ³ es que mientras el salÃ­a del escenario y me preparaba para entrar, me sorprendiÃ³ tanto verlo que le tirÃ© agua encima. Si examinas la foto, me veo mortificado y Ã©l se ve aterrorizado de mÃ­. Mientras intentaba limpiarlo, lo abracÃ© impulsivamente y le dije: "Encantado de conocerte, Eminem. Â¡Soy un ENORME fan!" Pero estaba muy decepcionada de haber hecho el ridÃ­culo al conocerlo... y luego leÃ­ esto [deslizar hacia la derecha] en @rollingstone. Eminem eres grande!!! Si desea leer el artÃ­culo completo con #Eminem, consulte el link en la biografÃ­a. #Oscars

The post included three pictures, the first two frames featured the 53-year-old actor and Eminem, talking and hugging backstage at the ceremony. The third picture shows a quote that Eminem gave to Rolling Stone which noted if the 'Love the Way You Lie' rapper enjoyed the Oscars, and he said, "' Absolutely,' he said.' I got to hug Salma Hayek!'" Eminem performed 'Lose Yourself,' at the star-studded award ceremony, which he was not present to perform in 2003 when the song won an Oscar.

