When 'One Direction' star Harry Styles calmly handled knife-point robbery

London: One Direction band star Harry Styles was reportedly robbed while he was in the Hampstead area in London. The incident took place on February 14, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to the Mirror Online, Styles was held at knife-point by a man who demanded money from him.

"He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source of the singer said.

Despite handling the incident calmly, Styles was pretty shaken following the ordeal.