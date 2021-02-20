When Kanye West proposed to Kim Kardashian with a Rs 32.6 crore engagement ring!

Reality star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after six years of marriage and eight years of dating.

According to reports, this major development comes after their relationship had effectively reached its breaking point following months of private turmoil.

The couple hasn’t spent time together in months and have seen each other for the sake of their four kids.

Here’s a look at their love story that involved an over-the-top proposal, and a dreamy wedding.

Kim and Kanye met in 2004 when the former was still married to her first husband, music producer Damon Thomas.

In 2009, they were spotted attending Y-3 show at New York Fashion Week, but Kim was dating boyfriend Reggie Bush.

In the same year, Kanye did a guest verse on Keri Hilson’s single “Knock You Down", where he rapped about Kim without naming her.

The lines go - “You were always the cheerleader of my dreams/Seem to only date the head of football teams/And I was the class clown that always kept you laughing/We were never meant to be, baby we just happened.”

After working on multiple projects and staying in touch over emails and texts, Kanye and Kim went public with their relationship in 2012.

The same year, Kanye gave Kim a dramatic makeover by decluttering her closet and trashing out all the loud and colourful accessories she fondly collected over the years.

Kanye was also frequent on the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and also joined the clan for vacations.

In December 2012, Kim announced that she was expecting her first child with Kanye.

On June 15, 2013, Kimye welcomed their daughter North West.

The same year in October, Kanye proposed to Kim on her 33rd birthday, by renting out AT&T Park and went down on one knee in the presence of their family and friends.