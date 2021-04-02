When James Cameron almost fired 'Avatar' sequel writers

Filmmaker James Cameron has shared that the pre-production of his upcoming "Avatar" sequels was not as smooth as it seemed.

The director told author Marianne Williamson that he almost fired his "Avatar" sequel writers' room, which is pitching new ideas for the upcoming movies, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"When I sat down to write the sequels, I knew there were going to be three at the time, and eventually it turned into four," Cameron said.

He added: "I put together a group of writers and said, 'I don't want to hear anybody's new ideas or anyone's pitches until we have spent some time figuring out what worked on the first film, what connected, and why it worked."