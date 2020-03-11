When Harvey Weinstein said ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’

Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been convicted of rape and sexual assault, once lashed out at "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston, when a reported questioned him for a story in 2017, in the wake of the MeToo Movement.

A report in Variety states what Weinstein said in the newly unsealed court documents. A reporter asked him to comment about an untrue allegation suggesting that he had groped Aniston. Harvey responded in an email saying, “Jen Aniston should be killed.”

The documents which are roughly about 1000 pages were unsealed, ahead of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday.