When Harvey Weinstein said ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston ‘should be killed’

Disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been convicted of rape and sexual assault, once lashed out at "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston, when a reported questioned him for a story in 2017, in the wake of the MeToo Movement.
A report in Variety states what Weinstein said in the newly unsealed court documents. A reporter asked him to comment about an untrue allegation suggesting that he had groped Aniston. Harvey responded in an email saying, “Jen Aniston should be killed.”
The documents which are roughly about 1000 pages were unsealed, ahead of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday.
However, according to Aniston’s representative Stephen Huvane the allegations are untrue. He said, “Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey.”
The 67-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer had been in a Manhattan hospital since his landmark conviction on February 24 after he complained of chest pains following the verdict.
Weinstein -- whose films won multiple Oscars -- was transferred to an infirmary ward at Rikers following an operation, his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told AFP.
"He had a blockage removed," Engelmayer said. Multiple US media reported that Weinstein had had a stent installed.
Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree following a high-profile trial that lasted several weeks.
The #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct hailed the verdict as historic but Weinstein's team say they plan to appeal.
