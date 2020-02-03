When Demi Lovato predicted singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 10 years ago

After 10 years of predicting it on Twitter, Demi Lovato's dream of singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl came true on Sunday.

Two Latinas, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, set the stage on fire at the grand event in Miami. The two artists, who are known to give stunning stage performances, put together charismatic performances as they took the stage at Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Another highlight of the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 was Demi Lovato singing the national anthem. Demi made a rousing return to the music scene at the 2020 Grammy Awards with her first live performance since her highly-publicised drug overdose and hospitalisation in July 2018.. The singer's comeback continued with SBL and she once again gave the audience goosebumps with her vocals.

However, did you know, Demi had predicted nearly 10 years ago that she will perform at the Super Bowl? The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer's tweet from 10 years ago is going viral on the internet. In the tweet, Demi had predicted that she will one day perform at SBL. The tweet reads, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...."