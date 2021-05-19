When Aubrey O'Day claimed that Travis Barker hooked up with girlfriend Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian

American singer-songwriter Aubrey O'Day once claimed that reality TV star Kim Kardashian has hooked up with sister Kourtney Kardashian's new boyfriend, Travis Barker.

As per Page Six, the former Danity Kane part's story re-emerged after Barker's ex Shanna Moakler made headlines for claiming the 'Blink-182' drummer had an affair with Kim that led to their 2008 divorce.

"I was 'bffs' with Kim Kardashian during a fourth [of July]. She was hooking up with Travis Barker and we were at his house.. he was truly dope," the 37-year-old artist O'Day wrote on her Instagram Story in July 2020 (via Perez Hilton) without determining the year the relations supposedly happened.

"Shanna his ex (who I love) apparently was taking steps to cut [Kim's] tires (sorry girl but that was funny s**t, I would have too) so they requested that she leave her vehicle elsewhere," the star continued.