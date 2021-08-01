'What's the point of trying to do good if...': Billie Eilish talks about her experience with internet trolling

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, recently during an interview, opened up about her experience with the dark side of internet trolling and criticism.

As per Fox News, the 19-year-old spoke about social media trolling in an interview with DJ Clara Amfo.

"The people that even say the crazy stuff don't even think you will see it. They would never say that to you in real life. What is the point of trying to do good if people are just going to keep saying that you are doing wrong?," she said.

The Grammy-winner talked about the online hate and trolling she gets despite her attempts to do "good for people".