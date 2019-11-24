What's cooking? Justin Timberlake spotted with 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans

Washington D.C.: American singer-actor Justin Timberlake was hanging out with 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright but there is nothing going on between the two.

The co-actors were seen taking a break from filming and hanging out at a New Orleans bar late at night, The Sun reported, as cited by E!News.

The images captured of their outing showed the 'Hatred' actor placing her hands on Timberlake's knee and they were seen touching each other's hands. Despite the pictures being circulated online, a source told that there is "absolutely nothing going on between them." An insider shared with E!News that the duo was out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was "just hanging out" in a social setting.

The source told, "They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together." A second source reiterated that their hangout was simply "innocent."

"They're filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out," the second source shared.

"There is nothing going on between them." Neither Timberlake nor Wainwright has yet to address the rumors floating around about their recent outing.

The 38-year-old actor-singer is currently married to American actor and model Jessica Biel. The longtime couple tied the knot in October 2012 and share a four-year-old son together, Silas.