'We were starving': Jason Momoa reveals he was struggling to pay bills after 'Game of Thrones'

Hollywood star Jason Momoa who is best known for his stints as Khal Drogo in the season one of ‘Game of Thrones’ and the DC superhero ‘Aquaman’, spilled the beans on a rough patch he encountered despite all the fame.

Momoa told InStyle that in 2011, his character was killed off in ‘GoT’, much before the series became a hit. He spent several years making ends meet to pay bills at the Topanga Canyon house he lived with his wife Lisa Bonet and kids - daughter Lola Iolani, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 11.

He said, “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Things turned better for the 41-year-old when he was roped in as Aquaman in ‘Justice League’. His name became synonymous with the character, which got him the deserved recognition and more projects in Hollywood.

On work front, Momoa will next be seen in epic science fiction flick 'Dune' as Duncan Idaho, based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

directed by Denis Villeneuve, it also stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Zendaya among others.

Besides that, Momoa will be reuniting with his 'GoT' co-star Peter Dinklage for a vampire action adventure 'Good Bad & Undead'.

Dinklage will essay the role of Van Helsing, last in a line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. They get together to run a scam from town to town with Van Helsing pretending to vanquish the vampire for money. But they end up being on a run after a massive bounty is put on the vampire.