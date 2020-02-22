"WE WERE ON A BREAK!": FRIENDS cast set to reunite for reunion episode after 15 years

A decade and a half after the popular show, FRIENDS, ended, the announcement of having a reunion episode has sent die hard fans into a frenzy!

The FRIENDS cast will be reuniting for an untitled episode on HBO Max. The original cast of the show, will be a part of it; including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Chwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry. There are speculations that each member might receive at least $2.5 million each for the episode.

On 31st December 2019, the fans of this popular comedy show were left baffled as Netflix removed all the episodes of the show. The good news is that 236 episodes of the show will be able along with the special episode, after HBO Max is launched in May.

Courteney Cox also posted a picture on social media, confirming that THIS is finally happening!