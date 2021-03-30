'We were mocked for the way we look': BTS speaks out against anti-Asian racism in a powerful statement

In the wake of shootings at three Asian-run spas in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month in which eight people, including six Asian women, were killed, K-pop band BTS took to social media to speak out against anti-Asian racism.

The septet comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook released a statement which read as follows.

“We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger.

We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.

We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason. Our own experiences are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks. But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem.

What is happening right now cannot be dissociated from our identity as Asians. It required considerable time for us to discuss this carefully and we contemplated deeply on how we should voice our message.

But what our voice must convey is clear.

We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.”