We want someone to look at us the way Taimur looks at Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora is very a very doting mother when it comes to Arhaan Khan. With Kareena Kapoor Khan being her best friend, a lot of people kept wondering if their kids also got together for playdates and Malaika has the answer.
She posted a picture of Taimur Ali Khan where he is admirably looking at Arhaan. The duo looks adorable as they pose for a quick picture. Malaika captioned it as, “My baby with Bebo's baby #khanboys #Timtim”.
On the work front, Malaika is currently on a judging panel of a reality show while Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of Angrezi Medium.
This article is originally published by Bollywood Hungama
