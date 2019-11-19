We love this 3000: Robert Downey Jr to return as Iron in new Marvel movie 'What If...?'

Goldblum, who played The Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok", said an episode of the series will feature his character, Taika Waititi's Korg and Iron Man, which Downey Jr will be voicing.

"I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney Studios and I recorded The Grandmaster's voice for an episode of a show that's gonna be on Disney+ that's called 'What If...?'," the veteran actor told BuzzFeed in a video.

"It's an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey Jr will do a voice for that, and Korg... Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple hours I enjoyed doing that," he added.

"What If...?" is based on a past Marvel Comics series that featured out-of-continuity stories with unusual team-ups or alternate versions of previous tales.

"Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright is voicing The Watcher, an extraterrestrial being who narrates the series.

It will premiere on Disney+ in 2021.