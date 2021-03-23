'We don't have a personal relationship': Kylie Jenner responds to backlash after urging fans to donate for makeup artist

The 'Kylie Cosmetics' founder shared a still shot from Rauda's most recent video along with the link to the crowdfunding website to encourage her followers to donate.

"May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend," Jenner wrote in her Instagram Story (via Newsweek). "And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me."

The GoFundMe's original monetary goal was set at USD 6,000, but the goal has incrementally gone up as the Rauda family has received more donations from generous supporters.

As of Sunday, the campaign's new goal is USD 120,000. More than USD 99,200 has since been raised.

As reported by Fox News, Jenner donated USD 5,000 to the GoFundMe as did actor Bella Thorne, who is also a celebrity client of Rauda's. Sofia Richie, Bleta 'BeBe' Rexha and Huda Kattan, according to the website's top donations filter, also join the list of other generous stars and beauty insiders who have donated thousands of dollars.

However, online critics zeroed on Jenner for her former billionaire designation by Forbes. Although the business news outlet rescinded the beauty mogul's 10-figure net worth in May, social media users were still quick to say they think her donation was too small.

In a response to the backlash, Kylie took to her Instagram stories and wrote a statement that read as follows.

I feel it's important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist's medical bills.

Sam isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately, we don't have a personal relationship anymore but i have worked with him a few years ago and think he's the sweetest. I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam's accident and his family's GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam. After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6k so i put it in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate. I don't know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam.

Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let's all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let's encourage each other to help.