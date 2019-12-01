'We don't fund the organizations targeted': Leonard DiCaprio rejects Brazil president's claims about burning Amazon

Leonard DiCaprio has refuted the accusations made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that the Hollywood actor funded nonprofit organizations who are behind the Amazon forest fires.

"While worthy of support, we do not fund the organisations targetted," DiCaprio said in a statement shared on his Instagram handle, adding that he would maintain his support to the Brazilian people working to save the forest.

"I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators, and the general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians," the statement read.

Without providing any evidence to support his claim, President Jair Bolsonaro had blamed the Hollywood actor for making donations to nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that he claims contributed to the forest fires that ravaged the Amazon rainforest earlier this year.