We can see them: John Cena marries girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in an intimate ceremony in Florida

Cena and Shariatzadeh reportedly started dating in March, 2019. They were first spotted together during the shoot of John's 'Playing with Fire'. The lovebirds had even made an appearance at the red carpet of the film.

Born in Iran, Shay Shariatzadeh studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering from University of British Columbia and currently works for a Vancouver-based tech company. She is a Canadian citizen.

Earlier, talking about why he has kept his relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh a secret, John had told Access, "I have a goal for sharing certain things with everybody and keeping certain things for me."

Before Shay, John was engaged to professional wrestler Nikki Bella.

On the work front, John Cena has joined the cast of 'The Suicide Squad' sequel.

Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. They will be joined by an equally impressive list of newcomers -- Idris Elba, Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

The project will also mark Gunn's reunion with his "Guardian of the Galaxy" stars Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn, who is also his brother.