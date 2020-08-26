We bet you can't solve this 'easy' Riddler's riddle from Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' trailer

The teaser also revealed a few glimpses of Zoe Kravitz as the Catwoman and provided the first full look of Pattinson in the Batsuit and driving the Batmobile.

According to reports, Reeves said 'The Batman' won't be an origin story per se, but it does start in 'Year Two' of Batman's emergence, in which Batman and several other iconic characters - Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin (Colin Farrell) - are still in the early stages of their development. In exploring the corruption at the heart of the story. Batman also begins to uncover a larger story of corruption within the city, and how it may connect back to the vastly wealthy and powerful Wayne family.

Talking about the characters, Reeves shared, "Ace Paul Dano plays a version of the Riddler that no one has ever seen before. What he's doing is, I think, going to blow people's minds... It's always about trying to square what you know with what is new."

"Selena isn't Catwoman. It's part of the journey. The whole movie is like a snowball rolling. You can feel the momentum," he added.

The director revealed that the people of Gotham will fear Batman in the story.

"Because it's still early and because he is a vigilante, which means he takes the law into his own hands -- I mean, if you were in a city, and there was a guy who dressed up as a bat, and showed up out of the shadows and sometimes confronted those people and beat them up because he felt what they were doing was wrong so that he could put the fear of God in them about the crimes that they're committing, I think we would wonder, 'Well, gee, that, that guy sounds a little dangerous'," he said.

Opening up about Pattinson's process in becoming the superhero, the director shared, "The thing about Robert Pattinson is he is an incredible actor. I feel like the work that he's done in the last, I don't know, six years has been incredible. A friend of mine made a movie called 'Lost City of Z' and Rob appeared in that movie. It was like, 'Who is that guy?' He had such charisma. And he, Rob, in the movie, has this incredible beard and you're like, 'Who is that?' And it's Rob! And Rob in The Rover and Rob in Good Time. He is like a chameleon. He's just such a gifted actor, and he's been working on his craft in this really incredible way."

"He also happens to be a tremendous, passionate fan of Batman the way that I am. It was an incredible thing to be able to connect with him and to share our excitement about the character and to work with him. He looks like Batman, but more than anything, he has the soul of someone that can play a Batman like you've never seen before," he added.

"The Batman" is scheduled for release on October 1, 2021.