'We aren't even surprised': BTS army cheers as Jungkook named 'Sexiest International Man' by People magazine

BTS member and pop sensation Jungkook has won the title of 'Sexiest International Man Alive' by People's magazine this year. On Thursday, as the results of 'Sexiest Man Alive 2020: Readers' Choice Poll' were announced, the BTS army took to twitter to celebrate.

Leaving behind Dan Levy, Keith Urban, Matthew Rhys and Paul Mescal, the pop sensation got the maximum number of votes in the category.

"We may not have had the Olympics this year, but the international competition was fierce among Jungkook (South Korea), Dan Levy (Canada) Keith Urban (Australia), Matthew Rhys (Wales) and Paul Mescal (Ireland) - with the BTS star taking home the win," wrote People magazine.

After the results were announced, elated fans aka BTS army took to the micro-blogging site to celebrate the victory.

A user wrote, "Jeon Jungkook achieving yet an other first and winning such a prestigious poll, makes so much sense. He's handsome, Charismatic, Talented, Generous, Great sense of humor.. All of that and more, is what makes him the Sexiest Man Ever!"

"Loving how medias from different countries posting Articles about Jungkook being the People's Magazine "Sexiest international Man" 2020. Jungkook being hyped by medias around the world. I love to see it," wrote a fan.

Another tweeted, "Despite of having a nice and sexy body built, another thing that makes him the sexiest is his personality towards the people around him and the amount of passion he puts on everything he does on and off stage."

