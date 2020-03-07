'We are in this together': Reese Witherspoon writes an emotional note amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Washington D.C.: Reese Witherspoon opened up about the current state of chaos due to natural disaster in her home state and the widespread panic over coronavirus among other things.

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to let her million fans know just how she was feeling amid the current situation and admitted that she leaned on a friend as she broke into tears at the thought of so many struggling.

She wrote in an extensive Instagram post, "This morning, a friend said to me, 'I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment,' and I started to cry," Witherspoon wrote underneath a caption of a touching photo of her son dipping his toes into an ocean. "I just felt so heavy-hearted."