Watch: 'Wonder Woman 1984' opening scene and other exclusive clips released online

The upcoming DC film is a direct sequel to the 2017 superhero blockbuster "Wonder Woman", which followed Gadot's Diana Prince, who grows from a sheltered Amazonian princess to the titular warrior.

The follow-up introduces Wiig as the awkward gemologist Barbara-turned-apex predator Cheetah, who is impressed by Diana's confident demeanour.

Gadot's Diana, a lone warrior after losing friends in the aftermath of the first film set in 1918, also takes to Barbara's sunny personality.

The sequel is directed by Patty Jenkins, who made the first film, too.

Gadot recalled the moment when the idea for this story began to germinate for Jenkins.

"Patty and I were still working on the first film, and we didn't know how people were going to react yet. But we're both big dreamers and we thought if we were able to make another Wonder Woman film, it would have to be a completely different chapter in her life," she told IANS.

Talking about taking Diana's story forward with the second part in the franchise, the actress shared: "In 'Wonder Woman', Diana was learning what it meant to live alongside humans for the first time. In this film, she has a parallel arc with humanity in that, over time, she has learned to feel as they do."

Produced by Jenkins, Gadot, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Charles Roves, and Stephen Jones, the film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

The Warner Bros. Pictures project will release in India on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.