Watch ‘We Can Be Heroes’ teaser featuring Priyanka Chopra as a villain against little superheroes

The upcoming superhero film has been written, directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez.

Earlier, the former Miss World took to Twitter while sharing her first look and wrote, "Wohooo! It's finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It's directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year's Day!"

"A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon," she informed in a separate tweet.

The film stars Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal, Sung Kang, YaYa Gosselin and Boyd Holbrook among others, and is expected to release in January 2021.

On work front, PC completed two decades in showbiz. The global star also rolled out her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished’ last month.

She recently bagged another Hollywood film – a romantic drama alongside Sam Heughan, and singing sensation Celine Dion.

So far, Priyanka has featured in three Hollywood films which include "Baywatch", "A Kid Like Jake", and "Isn't It Romantic?".

Besides that she will be seen in “Matrix 4” and "The White Tiger".

She recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World of Calm".

She is also collaborating with Amazon on two television projects: "Sangeet" an unscripted series co-produced with her husband, Nick Jonas, based on the Indian pre-wedding tradition in which the families of the bride and groom compete against each other in song and dance, and "Citadel", Anthony and Joe Russo's spy series in which she will star with Richard Madden.