e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

A case registered against actress Payal Rohatgi in Pune for 'objectionable words' against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi
Advertisement

Hollywood

Updated on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:28 AM IST

Watch: Video of 'One Direction' fame Louis Tomlinson bopping to 'Brown Munde' goes viral

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the singer can be seen bopping to 'Brown Munde'
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Singer and songwriter Louis Tomlinson, who rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, was recently spotted at a party grooving to the hit Punjabi song 'Brown Munde'.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the singer can be seen bopping to 'Brown Munde'.

The song is sung by AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon. The lyrics is penned by Kahlon.

Moments after the singer's video surfaced online, desi fans couldn't keep calm and they even called Louis 'a desi'.

Here's how his fans reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans have also dug out an old tweet of the singer in which he had said that he wants to come to India.

Responding to a tweet in 2019, Louis had said, "I really really wanna come to India. Going to make it happen. It’s just a matter of when."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal