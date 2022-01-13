Watch Video: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged!

Lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged. The celebrity duo, who first met on the set of their film 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', have been dating since May 2020 and made their relationship public with their November red carpet debut later that year.

Sharing a reel of Kelly proposing, Megan wrote on Instagram, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

On the other hand, Kelly took to Instagram and shared a video of the rock on Megan’s ring finger which includes a giant diamond combined with an emerald.

He captioned it as, “yes, in this life and every life” beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

As per People magazine, Kelly earlier had said his relationship with Fox made him "a better person," and told 'The Howard Stern Show' he fell in love "for the first time" while dating the 'Jennifer's Body' actor.

Both Kelly and Fox have children from previous relationships. Fox is mom to three sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly has one child, his daughter Casie.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:52 AM IST