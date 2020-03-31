Watch video: Kylie Jenner ‘most likely to' have second baby

Meanwhile, Jenner has shot down reports that she battled coronavirus last year, saying that she was hospitalised for a throat infection.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star turned to social media on Thursday to clear up the rumours after a fan suggested Jenner's battle with COVID-19, which has become a deadly pandemic, will feature on an upcoming episode of the hit reality show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"For those wondering i never had flu-like symptoms!" Kylie writes on Instagram. "I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth an all) it was the sickest i've ever been," Kylie clarified.

Kylie also donated USD 1 million to Los Angeles medical officials to bear the cost of essential COVID-19 protective gear for emergency staff.

There is an acute shortage of supplies and gear for healthcare professionals, which made Kylie extend the charity gesture, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Gynaecologist Dr Thais Aliabadi, who delivered Stormi, shared the news in an Instagram post, as she thanked the reality star and cosmetics entrepreneur for providing the financial resources needed to outfit medics with personal protective equipment as they continue to treat patients struggling with the highly-contagious COVID-19 virus.