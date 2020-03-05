Watch video: Justin Bieber's attempt to scare David Beckham fails miserably

Los Angeles: Singer Justin Bieber recently tried to scare retired football superstar David Beckham but the prank failed miserably.

Beckham was chatting with host Ellen DeGeneres on her show about buying a football club. The 44-year-old was made the target of a prank, but it backfired, reports mirror.co.uk.

The former footballer was talking about how his sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, were such huge fans of Justin that they wanted David and Victoria to name their next child after him.