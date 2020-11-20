Watch video: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes release duet 'Monster'

Canadian singer-songwriters Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's 'Monster', one of the biggest musical collaboration, was released on November 20 (local time).

The two pop stars wrote the song with Daniel Caeser, Frank Dukes, and Mustafa, the Poet.

'Monster' marks the first time the two musicians have worked together, according to People. Both have previously hinted that they would be open to working together.

The 'Holy' singer and 'Senorita' star have been very active on the photo-sharing platform since the news has released.

The new single by Mendes and Bieber comes as part of the former's soon-to-be-released album 'Wonder'.