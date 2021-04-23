Watch: Spine-chilling trailer of 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' released!

The Conjuring series that becomes more scary and interesting every time will see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return to star as Lorraine and Ed Warren, under the direction of Michael Chaves who is known for his work in the 2019 horror-thriller flick 'The Curse of La Llorona'.

The film also stars Ruairi O'Connor who starred in 2019's historical drama 'The Spanish Princess', Sarah Catherine Hook famous for 'Hulu's Monsterland', and Julian Hilliard famous for his work in the series 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' and 'The Haunting of Hill House'.

What makes the trailer more exciting is the last horror visual that sees a blood-soaked hand of a devil pulling Lorraine off-cliff, leaving fans wonder will she survive in the movie or not.

The nail-biting trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, horror visuals, and an engaging story.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat.

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' is produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, who have collaborated on all the 'Conjuring' Universe films. Chaves directed from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick ('The Conjuring 2', 'Aquaman'), story by James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, based on characters created by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes.

Serving as executive producers were Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, MichaelClear, Judson Scott and Michelle Morrissey.

The behind-the-scenes creative team reunited 'Conjuring' Universe contributors, including director of photography Michael Burgess, production designer Jennifer Spence, costume designer Leah Butler and composer Joseph Bishara, along with the director's editor from 'The Curse of La Llorona', Peter Gvozdas, and editor Christian Wagner ('Furious 7').

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' is the seventh film in the 'Conjuring' Universe, the largest horror franchise in history, which has grossed more than USD 1.8 billion worldwide. It includes the first two 'Conjuring' films, as well as 'Annabelle' and 'Annabelle: Creation', 'The Nun', and 'Annabelle Comes Home'.

To be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, the movie that was originally slated for a September 2020 release, is slated to hit theatres in the coming months.