Watch: Singer Selena Gomez takes 'safe hands challenge' amid coronavirus pandemic

In the video, the 'Fetish' singer is seen washing her hands and step-by-step explaining people about the right way to do it.

Slaying the red-lipstick look, Selena is seen in a casual look in the video.S "Hope everyone is staying safe inside! PS -I had to redo this video so many times. best I got," she captioned the post.

The 27-year-old singer further nominated super model GiGi Hadid, actor Olivia Wilde and rapper Cardi B for the 'safe hands challenge.' According to the latest data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 has globally claimed over 11,201 live and 2,67,013 people have been tested positive for it.