Watch: Scarlett Johansson gets slimed by Colin Jost during 2021 MTV Generation Award speech

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson was respected with the 'Generation Award' at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
The 36-year-old, during her virtual speech was interrupted by husband Colin Jost who doused green slime on her head mimicking the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.
Scarlett shouts, "What the f---!", to which Colin says, "MTV! 'You got slimed!'”.
However, the actress yells back, "That's Nickelodeon!"
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' unveiled another teaser clip from the film during the awards ceremony.
The recently-released clip sees Johansson weaving through traffic in a fast shootout with a motorcyclist.
'Black Widow' will be released simultaneously in theatres and on Disney+ with Head Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021.
As revealed by Deadline, the 'Avengers' actor joins previous recipients Sandra Bullock, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Jamie Foxx, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Mike Myers.
Additional Generation Award honourees include Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, Will Smith, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon.
The award celebrates "beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names", according to MTV.
Johansson has been nominated at the MTV Movie & TV Awards six times before, and she took home a Golden Popcorn in 2013 for the Best Fight in "The Avengers".
'MTV Movies and TV Awards show 2021' observed the Disney+/Marvel Studios' sitcom 'WandaVision' as the big winner.
'Wanda Vision' won four awards during the ceremony, including best series and best performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen, who called Marvel fans the "best."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the winners were announced in a ceremony that aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, with Leslie Jones serving as host.
