Watch: Scarlett Johansson gets slimed by Colin Jost during 2021 MTV Generation Award speech

Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson was respected with the 'Generation Award' at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The 36-year-old, during her virtual speech was interrupted by husband Colin Jost who doused green slime on her head mimicking the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Scarlett shouts, "What the f---!", to which Colin says, "MTV! 'You got slimed!'”.

However, the actress yells back, "That's Nickelodeon!"