Watch: Robert Downey Jr. meets fan with autism who can now speak, thanks to 'Iron Man' mask

Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres is known for fulfilling people's wishes and changing their biggest dreams into reality. Over the years, we've seen several fans' dreams come true and the recent episode is winning the hearts of audiences.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, a 10-year-old boy met his favourite superhero, Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man. Vincent Arambula has autism and believes that Iron Man's mask helped him regain his ability to talk. He was accompanied by his parents and their interaction with Robert will leave you teary-eyed.

In the episode, Nicole and Andy, Vincent's parents, revealed that he was diagnosed with autism at the age of four as he lost his ability to speak when he was two. They further revealed that it was an Iron Man mask that helped Vincent speak again. He was gifted the mask at the age of six and it helped him regain his confidence.

Vincent, who's now able to communicate, thanks to his favourite superhero's mask, shared his 'painful' experience of not being able to talk and make friends. His father Andy also opened up about how he feels thinking about those days.

Robert Downey Jr. then says, "Look, for me too, it's so wild to play this character. There is something, I think for all of us, that when you can wear a mask, whether you're doing theatre at school, Halloween or whatever. I had a particular affinity. You and I did the same. Mask, for some reason. He gave us a voice. Why do you think it helped? " To which Vincent replies, "It helped me talk. It helped me hide my identity from the world."

Watch the video here: