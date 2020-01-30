Watch: Rapper Offset detained at Los Angeles shopping mall for firearm

Washington D.C.: American rapper Offset was detained by police officers at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.
Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.
According to TMZ, the rapper was detained after police got to know that someone had a firearm in the shopping mall's parking space.
In the video obtained by TMZ, Offset, who wore a yellow hoodie, can be seen questioning the police officials why he had been cuffed. Without saying anything the officers push him against the wall. '
Later, the police said that two firearms were recovered and the rapper, along with three other individuals, had been taken to the police station for further investigation.
However, no arrests have been made so far.
Earlier this month, Migos rapper Quavo went to Paris fashion week after-party and punched a staff member of the club for not recognising him.
The after-party was a celebration for Offset's Paris Fashion Week show for his collaboration with Chaz Jordan's label, Laundered Works Corp.
A witness told TMZ that Quavo had arrived after Offset and Cardi had already left.
And the security at the party didn't recognise him and stopped him at the entrance.
However, after he got through when Les Twins stepped in and told security to let Qua inside.
He seemed very pissed and even punched one of the staff members and didn't stay much longer.
