Watch: Rapper Cardi B plays Lata Mangeshkar’s 1981 song 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' in her latest video

American rapper Cardi B has been grabbing desi eyeballs with her Indian references time and again.
After causing an outrage of her shoe commercial as Goddess Durga, the music mogul is now headlining for playing this iconic Bollywood song.
The 28-year-old shared a short clip teasing an announcement as she appeared on top of a staircase.
She said, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow -- bye."
Cardi's video featured the song "Thoda Resham Lagta Hai" from the 1981 Bollywood movie "Jyoti".
Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song had fallen into obscurity for over two decades but garnered fame in 2002 when it was sampled by American producer Dr Dre for the Truth Hurts song "Addictive".
Besides that, it was also remixed by Indian music director Harry Anand as "Kaliyon Ka Chaman" for the Universal Music India album UMI-10 (Vol 3). The song was remixed by Shashwati featuring actress Meghna Naidu.
Recently, Cardi gave a shoutout to Priyanka Chopra after watching her latest film “The White Tiger”.
Cardi was so impressed that the film left her angry and in tears. She had words of praise for Chopra’s performance, too, after the Indian actress thanked her for her praise.
Back in 2020, Cardi paid homage to Goddess Durga in one of the posters as she posed with 10 limbs holding a show from the Club C Cardi sneaker collection by Reebok.
This led to severe backlash on social media.
Cardi later apologised for hurting religious sentiments, stating she didn't intend to do so.