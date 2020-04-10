Watch: Popular 80s sitcom ‘Full House’ stars reunite for a new quarantine-themed intro

Given the string of reunions happening over social media amid the coronavirus lockdown, 80s popular American sitcom ‘Full House’ stars have also recreated their famous intro dubbed as ‘Full Quarantine’.
The twist in the video includes John Stamos extracting every last bit of soap from a bottle, to Bob Saget squirting hand sanitizer into the palm of his hand. Also, Andrea Barger opening the fridge for a scrumptious breakfast but realises she’s out of eggs, and creator Jeff Franklin tossing a tennis ball at his mask-wearing dogs.
Towards the end of the reel, the cast urges viewers to maintain social distancing with captions “Stay safe and stay home,” and “Unlike ‘Full House,’ this will all go away”.
Bure, who plays DJ Tanner on the sitcom, shared the video to her Instagram. She wrote, “#FullQuarantine Stay Home. Stay Safe. Unlike #FullHouse, this will go away. #fullhousechallenge #tiktok #wewin,” she wrote in the caption. “Editing cred to my girls @natashabure & @sheilamohebpour.”
Full House is based on Danny, a widower who is raising his three little girls after the death of his wife. But he has help from his musician brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis, and his best friend, comedian Joey Gladstone.
The show aired from September 1987 to May 1995 and lasted for 8 long seasons.
