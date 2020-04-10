Watch: Popular 80s sitcom ‘Full House’ stars reunite for a new quarantine-themed intro

Given the string of reunions happening over social media amid the coronavirus lockdown, 80s popular American sitcom ‘Full House’ stars have also recreated their famous intro dubbed as ‘Full Quarantine’.

The twist in the video includes John Stamos extracting every last bit of soap from a bottle, to Bob Saget squirting hand sanitizer into the palm of his hand. Also, Andrea Barger opening the fridge for a scrumptious breakfast but realises she’s out of eggs, and creator Jeff Franklin tossing a tennis ball at his mask-wearing dogs.