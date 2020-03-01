Watch: Oprah Winfrey falls on stage while talking about balance

Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey took a tumble on stage during her motivational tour stop at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Ironically, Winfrey was talking about balance before she suddenly tripped and came crashing down in front of her audience, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times," the 66-year-old who donned a white pantsuit said before losing her footing and falling on the ground.

"Wrong shoes!" she quipped. A stage assistant rushed to the stage to assist her before she stood up and decided to just ditch her shoes.

"It's nice to be talking about balance and fall," she said.