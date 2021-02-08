Watch: Miley Cyrus breaks down in tears while performing ‘Wrecking Ball’ during Super Bowl 2021 pregame show

For the unversed, Cyrus split from Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, less than a year after they exchanged vows.

The star got engaged to Hemsworth in May 2012, but they split in September 2013 before reuniting in 2016.

Despite the couple going their separate ways, Cyrus says she has no hard feelings for Hemsworth.

"I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she said on The Howard Stern Show.

After her split, Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter and then Cody Simpson, before parting ways. "Two halves can't make a whole," she said at the time of her split with Simpson.

TikTok Tailgate was a pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who were invited to attend at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in Florida.

Other singers who joined Cyrus were Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd kick-started the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show by giving a monumental performance.

Over the years, many singers have performed at the star-studded show. The Weeknd follows previous performers including Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars.

The national anthem was performed by H.E.R., "America the Beautiful" was sung by country artist Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan, and a poem recited by youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging worldwide, Super Bowl 2021, which only 25,000 fans were allowed to attend, had certain safety measures in place—nearly 30,000 cardboard cutouts placed in a 66,000-seat stadium.