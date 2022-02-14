e-Paper Get App
Watch: Marvel Studios drops much-awaited trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ releases in theatres on May 6, 2022
On Monday, Marvel Studios debuted a brand-new trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” that took viewers on a mind-blowing whirlwind through the Multiverse along with a new poster for the supernatural adventure.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ releases in theatres on May 6, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

